Cairo – Egypt recorded a 46% year-on-year (YoY) hike in mobile internet usage based on one day in the Summer of 2022 with 9.40 million users, according to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (NTRA) data.

The report also indicated that the usage of fixed internet services increased by 32% YoY over 24 hours in Summer 2022, recording 904,000 users.

A total of 18.40 million people spent 4.40 million hours on the internet daily to create short entertainment videos, registering a 69% leap during this Summer when compared to the same period in 2021.

The report also showed that 16.10 million users sent 12.20 million emails this year, an estimated decline of 3.50% compared to 2021.

Moreover, Egypt posted a 48% jump in the usage of map search with 16.50 million users and 107.70 million daily location search processes.

Around 35.80 million people spent 20.20 million hours on a daily basis in watching entertainment content during Summer 2022, marking an annual hike of 73%.

Meanwhile, online shopping visits in Egypt enlarged by 104% YoY in Summer 2022 with 11.20 million users and 230.40 million online shopping visits.

