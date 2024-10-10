Dubai Electronic ​​Security Centre (DESC) said that it has provided 950 certified cloud-based services to more than 100 government entities.

The centre announced that the number of authorised providers of cloud computing services reached 17, while the number of data centres hosting cloud services reached 20 within the UAE.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Chief Executive at Dubai Electronic Security Centre, emphasised that the Center's efforts to enhance cloud computing security align with its vision of making Dubai the safest place in cyberspace.

"These efforts will help consolidate Dubai's economic prosperity and ensure the city keeps pace with the technological advancements and smart transformation foundations that have established Dubai as a global capital of innovation, as well positioning the Emirate as an ideal hub for electronic security,” he added.

Al Shaibani noted that the projects initiated by the DESC, under the theme of redefining cloud computing security, are crucial for safeguarding Dubai amid an era of rapid technological advancements. “These initiatives seek to protect the emirate’s cyberspace by improving information systems and data security, enforcing strong protection measures, and offering continuous technical and advisory support to government entities and sectors.

“Moreover, these initiatives encourage the maintenance of cybersecurity, the promotion of its development, as well as compliance with essential standards,” he said.