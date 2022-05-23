Bahrain - Making Bahrain one of the most connected places in the world is a key aim of 2022-2023 draft work plan of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), which it expects to finalise by end-June, its top official has said.

This was told to the GDN by the authority’s general director Philip Marnick on the sidelines of an open forum yesterday at the TRA headquarters in the Seef District.

Mr Marnick said the authority’s work programme is driven by four key themes: Implementing government policy outlined in the 5th National Telecom Plan; To ensure network security and resilience; To provide reliable broadband service for all; and To ensure consumer empowerment and protection.

“Our new digital lifestyle requires constant, reliable Internet access and we need to ensure that security is built into both networks and the devices that access them. During this year the authority will continue to support the wider economy and ensure they can access the services and spectrum they need as all sectors of industry digitises the way they work,” he explained.

Describing broadband as an essential service, Mr Marnick said the regulator will work to ensure that “everyone can access the fibre and 5G services they require and that these services deliver the quality needed”.

“The authority will also ensure a vibrant competitive market,” he added.

On securing the best interests of consumers, the TRA would see to it that consumers are treated fairly and that “no one is left behind as services and requirements continue to evolve”.

“It is our job to check that pricing plans and operators terms and conditions are easy to understand and that operators deliver what they promise,” Mr Marnick added.

The open forum was meant to provide stakeholders with a platform to share their thoughts on the draft work plan, which was published on April 24 this year.

Among those attending were representatives of the telecommunications industry, officials from the Transportation and Telecommunications Ministry, as well as professionals from consumer advocacy organisations.

Mr Marnick said the forum enabled stakeholders, especially consumers, to share their ideas and help shape the TRA’s work.

The TRA expects to finalise the work plan by end-June or early-July, after taking into account the views and suggestions of stakeholders, he added.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).