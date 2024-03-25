Nokia and Batelco on Sunday announced the signing of a partnership agreement to deliver 5G private wireless networks across Bahrain.

Batelco will leverage the market-leading Nokia Private Wireless encompassing DAC, MPW, edge computing capabilities, value adding applications and ruggedised industrial devices to enable multiple use cases across different industries.

Organisations within this market will benefit from Nokia’s expertise in the private wireless space and knowledge of applications in mission critical industries globally. The 5G private wireless solutions will enable industries in Bahrain to unlock new revenue streams, improve their operational KPIs and seek higher standards for health and safety in their operational environment.

The partnership will see Nokia as the sole supplier of private wireless infrastructure across Bahrain, with deployment scheduled for the second half of 2024.

Mahmoud El-Banna, Head of Enterprise Campus Edge Business, MEA at Nokia, said: “As the market leader in 5G private wireless networks, we are proud to partner with Batelco to bring best-in-class solutions to support current and future use cases in Bahrain. This partnership will pave the way for mission-critical sectors to utilize industrial grade private networks as an enabler for digital transformation and progress towards performance goals.”

Maitham Abdulla, Chief Executive Officer at Batelco, said: “Through this partnership, we have harnessed the full potential of our market expertise while leveraging Nokia's unparalleled global experience. The result is the introduction of powerful private wireless networks to Bahrain's mission-critical industries. The availability of high-performance connectivity solutions will initiate a new era of network usage, transforming worker safety outcomes, fostering innovation, and increasing revenue streams across diverse sectors.” - TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).