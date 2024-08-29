stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has announced the launch of the country’s first SIM self-activation “Scan & Go SIM”.

This solution demonstrates the company’s commitment to empowering customers and driving forward Bahrain’s digital transformation, it said.

The new "Scan & Go SIM" introduces a seamless, instant mobile SIM activation service utilising advanced AI facial recognition technology. This first-of-its-kind SIM activation service ensures a quick, efficient, and secure activation process for customers, allowing them to purchase a SIM anywhere and activate it seamlessly in the kingdom without visiting any stc branch. Customers can activate the physical SIM within one minute using the My stc BH app. All they have to do is simply scan the SIM's QR code, select a plan, and verify their identity to start using the new SIM, the company said.

Available for purchase at various approved convenient locations, the “Scan & Go SIM” represents a significant technological leap in customer convenience and innovation. This has been made possible through the forward-thinking approach and collaborative efforts of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

Furthermore, the stc Bahrain “Scan & Go SIM” includes several key features. Customers can choose from flexible prepaid or postpaid plans with a variety of voice and data options. The SIM offers a technically free connection, allowing customers to purchase it for 300 fils and receive the equivalent amount back as line credit. Subscribers can enjoy all the services and features available with a standard SIM, in addition to a wide range of exclusive rewards & benefits through the My stc BH app.

“We are excited to introduce the ‘Scan & Go SIM’ as part of our ongoing efforts to deliver innovative solutions that enrich our customers’ experience and enhance Bahrain’s digital journey,” said Karim Tabbouche, stc Bahrain Chief Consumer Officer. “Our leadership in technology and collaboration with the TRA have enabled us to bring cutting-edge solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers, ensuring a convenient and an all-inclusive digital experience.”

This new service showcases stc Bahrain’s focus on leading technological advancements and offering a seamless, on-the-go digital experience, enabling customers to subscribe to and activate stc Bahrain products and services anytime, anywhere in the Kingdom. -TradeArabia News Service

