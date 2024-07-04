Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications company in the kingdom, has made it for the second consecutive year to the list of Top 50 strongest companies in Bahrain compiled by Albilad Press.

This recognition is a testament to Zain's Bahrain resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

The telco has made significant strides in maintaining a Bahrainization level of more than 93%, exceeding the national target by prioritizing recruiting and developing Bahraini talent.

The event, which was held recently in Manama, was attended by the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, and the Chairman of the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sameer Abdulla Nass. It underscores the achievements of Bahraini companies across various economic sectors.

The award was a reflection of the hard work and dedication of Zain Bahrain team, whose members have been instrumental in driving positive change and innovation in the telecom industry, said a company spokesman.

Zain Bahrain will continue to provide exceptional services and support to its customers, fostering innovation, and contributing to Bahrain's vision for a bright and sustainable future, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).