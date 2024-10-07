Batelco, the kingdom's leading telecom services operator and a part of the Beyon Group, has launched a 7-day free mobile network trial, inviting customers to experience the excellence of its network firsthand.

This initiative comes in line with Batelco’s recent recognition in the latest TRA Quality of Mobile network Experience report.

The recognition reflects its continuous enhancements of the customer experience across multiple touchpoints, including improving network performance, investing in robust infrastructure, and adopting cutting-edge technologies, said a statement from Batelco.

Batelco has consistently upheld its leadership in delivering 100% 5G network coverage for 4 consecutive years, successfully expanding its network reach throughout Bahrain. Furthermore, its 5G network speeds have surpassed 3.3 Gbps for the first time in the kingdom's mobile industry.

In addition, Batelco has significantly enhanced the Internet browsing experience, particularly for popular social media applications such as YouTube, Instagram, and more, it stated.

The free trial is conveniently accessible through Batelco’s app, where users can easily sign up for a 7-day trial obtaining a temporary eSim, with no hidden fees or long-term commitment.

After experiencing the network, customers can subscribe to any of the available postpaid or prepaid plans via the mobile app, it added.

Batelco Chief Technology Officer Rashed Mohamed said: "We are extremely pleased with the results from the TRA Benchmark, which serve as a testament of our commitment to delivering best-in-class services to our customers. Batelco proudly achieved an Excellent Rating of 19 out of 20 in Quality of Experience (QoE) KPIs."

"This rating reflects Batelco's ongoing efforts to enhance our customers' experience through strategic investments in state-of-the-art technologies where we continually strive to innovate and elevate the quality of our services to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations," stated Mohamed.

Aseel Mattar, Batelco GM of Consumer, said: "Having achieved these great results, we believe the best way to demonstrate the quality of our network is by enabling everyone to experience it personally."

"So, we have introduced a 7-day free trial to provide everyone with the chance to test our network and evaluate its quality for themselves. This initiative is the first of its kind in Bahrain, showcasing our confidence in the services we offer," she added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).