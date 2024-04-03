His Majesty King Hamad ratified and promulgated Law (3) of 2024.

The law ratified the agreement between Bahrain and the GCC regarding the headquarters of the Technical Telecommunications Office in Bahrain, following the approval of the Shura Council and Parliament.

The agreement was signed between Bahrain and the GCC regarding the Technical Telecommunications Office headquarters in Bahrain, on November 19, 2023 in Manama and attached to this law.

His Majesty issued Decree (23) of 2024 on appointments at the National Communication Centre (NCC), based on the proposal of the Prime Minister and following the approval of the Cabinet.

The following shall be appointed at the National Communication Centre (NCC):

1. Islam Ahmed Qareebullah Abduljabbar as Director General of the Global Communication Office.

2. Suhair Ibrahim Isa Al Hashimi as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Joint Communication Services.

3. Dr Mohammed Ali Hameed Al Shaaban as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Communication Operations.

The King also issued Decree (24) of 2024 renewing the appointment of the Deputy Governor of the Capital Governorate Hassan Abdullah Al Madani of four years.

His Majesty King issued Decree (25) of 2024 appointing an under-secretary and two assistant under-secretaries at the Information Ministry.

Yousif Mohammed Al Binkhalil shall be appointed as the Under-Secretary of the Information Ministry.

Younis Salman Hasan Al Ghais has been appointed as Assistant Under-Secretary for Radio and Television Affairs.

Abdulrahman Khalid Ahmed Al Midfaa has been appointed as Assistant Under-Secretary for News and Regulatory Affairs.

The King issued Decree (26) of 2024, appointing an assistant under-secretary at the Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Ministry.

Sadiq Jafar Shaikh Mansour Al Sitri shall be appointed as Assistant Under-Secretary for Resources and Information at the ministry.

His Majesty issued Decree (27) of 2024 appointing Mohammed Salman Mohsen Al Aradi as the Director General of Joint Human Resources Services at the Civil Service Bureau (CSB), with the rank of Assistant Under-Secretary.