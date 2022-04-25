Bahrain - Four main pillars: meeting government policy, ensuring a secure and resilient network for all users, reliable broadband for all, and protecting and empowering consumers are the basis of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) draft work plan for 2022-23.

Announcing the publication of the draft yesterday, the authority said it would consult all stakeholders to ensure their views are taken into consideration before publishing the final work plan.

TRA Bahrain general director Philip Marnick said: “Bahrain continues to develop its telecoms sector as part of Vision 2030, with telecommunications being one of the key strategic areas. The authority will help drive the digitisation of industry.”

He added: “The authority’s work plan ensures that our work delivers for Bahrain and consumers. I welcome comments from industry and consumers on our proposed work plan.”

The draft plan is available on the TRA website, tra.org.bh.

