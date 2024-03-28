Aqara, a leading provider of smart home solutions, has announced its collaboration with e& UAE, the telecoms arm of e& to meet the growing demand for smart living in the region.

The tie-up provides UAE consumers with the latest in smart home technologies and solutions that cater to various aspects of smart living, from home security, comfort to energy conservation.

Under the collaboration, Aqara and e& UAE bring to the local market an extensive range of Aqara devices, including the smart home hub, smart sensors, light switches, retrofit roller shade controllers, and wireless switches. A Starter Kit is also available for those seeking a seamless and holistic smart home experience.

Smart home tech

Furthermore, a hassle-free installation service is provided for the bundle, enabling more local consumers to enjoy all the benefits of smart home technology without any of the complexities.

Aqara devices offer users high flexibility, enabling customised use cases based on one’s unique needs. For example, the versatile Motion Sensor P1 can be paired with the Door and Window Sensor, the Water Leak Sensor, and the Smart Smoke Detector to enhance security and safety at home.

Alternatively, the motion sensor can be paired with the Smart Wall Switch H1 EU to enable automated lighting that activates only when someone is present. With this broad product portfolio, users can create a smart home that is not only versatile but also adapts to their evolving needs.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in making smart living accessible and convenient for all UAE residents, aligning with the shared vision of driving the digital future for homes. Looking ahead, both Aqara and e& UAE are enthusiastic about extending their collaboration to include new and innovative products, solutions, and smart home platforms for advanced experiences.--TradeArabia News Service

