Saudi Arabia - Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems (ACES), the International Neutral Host Digital Infrastructure Provider, and Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, The Red Sea and Amaala, joined forces to revolutionize the connectivity experience at Red Sea International Airport (RSI).



This ground-breaking collaboration provided the first indoor 5G coverage for all mobile network operators in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including stc, Mobily, Zain, Virgin Mobile, Lebara, Salam Mobile, and RedBull Mobile.



Under the Neutral Host model, ultra-high-speed 5G coverage is delivered through a robust shared infrastructure, ensuring seamless connectivity for subscribers of all licensed service providers in the Kingdom. This collaborative effort between ACES and Red Sea Global reaffirms their commitment to enhancing the indoor 5G experience and supporting mobile network operators in their quest to provide top-notch services.



Dr. Akram Aburas, the CEO of ACES, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "As a neutral host operator, we reduce investment costs and improve the quality of services. We are proud to collaborate with Red Sea Global to set up a Neutral Host ecosystem and support mobile network operators in enhancing their ultra-high-speed indoor 5G coverage."



This collaboration aligns perfectly with Red Sea Global's core values and its commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. Dr. Ahmed Alsohaily, the Group Head of Technology at Red Sea Global, emphasized the importance of ambitious partnerships, saying, "We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism, adopting 100% renewable energy at our two destinations, and working towards achieving a 30% net conservation benefit by 2040. Our collaboration with ACES aims to set a new standard for the connectivity of airports and hotels in Saudi Arabia and is a continuation of RSG’s global leadership in deploying the world’s first zero- 5G network."



The introduction of the new indoor 5G shareable solution at Red Sea International Airport enhances the overall 5G network performance. With 80 percent of mobile data usage happening indoors, having reliable indoor cellular coverage has become a vital digital infrastructure. ACES Neutral Host solution empowers mobile network operators to deploy indoor networks quicker, providing their subscribers with a superior indoor 5G experience characterized by ultra-high speeds. This cutting-edge technology guarantees reliable performance for users, catering to their increasing data requirements at such an iconic project in the Kingdom.



The Red Sea International Airport is now operational, receiving its first flights last month, and the first two hotels are taking bookings. Upon full completion in 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites. The destination will also include luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment, F&B, and leisure.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).