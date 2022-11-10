UAE – Abu Dhabi Airports plans to set up advanced biometric technology, which provides a touchless boarding experience that uses a passenger’s facial features as their passport, according to a recent press release.

The passengers travelling through the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) will be examined by smart cameras to capture an image of their faces and confirms whether they are cleared to travel.

The technology will be deployed gradually, with the first phase currently being tested at the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facility at AUH.

It is worth noting that this move comes ahead of Etihad Airways expanding weekly flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York from four to 11 flights as of 15 November 2022.

Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The project will commence at Abu Dhabi International Airport and then transferred to the new Midfield Terminal in the future as we continue to be committed to enhancing the airport services and experience.”

Al Dhaheri added: “We also take this opportunity to recognise Etihad, the first airline to use this technology, as well as NEXT50, our technology partner, and the UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, without which today’s ground-breaking announcement would not have been possible.”

Mohammad Al Bulooki, Group Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Etihad Aviation Group, noted: “This innovation is an important next step in Etihad’s self-service journey. This is a showcase of Abu Dhabi’s progress in the expanding field of biometrics, making the journey easier for guests while maintaining stringent security.”

