Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG), renowned for curating contemporary hospitality experiences around the world, marks 10 successful years in the industry and is keen on solidifying its presence in the Middle East and Europe by entering strategic markets like Spain and Greece this year.

SHG plans continued aggressive growth throughout 2022 by increasing its portfolio to over 50 operating venues, from the current broad portfolio of lifestyle and hospitality brands, and extending footprints to 14 countries by the end of the year.

The Group capped 2021 with two remarkable openings, AURA Skypool & Lounge and Sushisamba, located at The Palm Tower. The group also announced the expansion of METT Hotels & Resorts to Marbella after a very successful debut in Bodrum.

Sunset Hospitality Group CEO Antonio Gonzalez said: "This year marks our 10 first years. It has been a challenging but successful journey so far. But this is just the beginning, we aim to grow our portfolio further, extend our footprints to key cities across the globe, and double the size of our business within the next two years."

"The year 2021 saw the launch of some of our key hospitality projects plus our venture into the hotel business, it was a very successful year despite the challenges brought by the ongoing pandemic," noted Gonzalez.

"However, we are looking at 2022 with much optimism as we endeavor to bring our pipeline of projects into reality and continue creating experiences that bring people together to celebrate life, through hotels and resorts to beach clubs, restaurants, and entertainment concepts," he added.

The year begins with the opening of Dream and Garden of Dreams, located at the Address Resort Hotel JBR. A dining and entertainment concept, Dream blends live musical acts and never-before-seen performances with an avant-garde, Mediterranean menu.

Another upcoming venue is LAmo Bistro del Mare, an upscale Italian seafood restaurant in Dubai Harbour, the largest marina in the region, scheduled for a Q1 opening.

Signature seafood dishes will be the star at LAmo, while its unique location, excellent service, and hospitality will complete the experience.

Also, in 2022 Sunset is bringing the award-winning brand Mott 32 to Dubai, one of the leading Chinese restaurants in the world. With a menu of time-honored recipes passed down from generation to generation, this amazing restaurant will sit on the 73rd floor of a hotel with incredible views and an open terrace to the coastline of Dubai.

METT Hotels & Resorts will expand with a Summer 2022 opening on the sun-drenched shores of the Costa Del Sol in Spain. METT Hotel & Beach Resort Marbella Estepona will house 253 guest rooms, multiple dining experiences, a bespoke swimming pool, expansive beach, and a state-of-the-art gym along with a modern spa.

With the art of dining and entertainment at its heart, the resort will feature several international lifestyle brands, providing a unique dining offering that will position this property as a socializing hub, stated Gonzalez.

"We are very excited to share more details in the upcoming months for these projects as we continue to deliver on our promise of bringing people together to celebrate life," he added.-TradeArabia News Service