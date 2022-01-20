ArabFinance: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi ordered raising the minimum wage by 12.5% to EGP 2,700 instead of EGP 2,400.

The decision came after a budget meeting the president had on Tuesday with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and finance minister Mohammed Maait to finalize the national budget for the fiscal year 2022/2023.

In addition to increasing the minimum wage for public sector employees, El Sisi said he has allocated EGP 8 billion from next year’s budget to raise the wages of the country’s civil servants by up to 13%.

Moreover, additional incentives for the country’s civil servants would be increased by EGP 18 billion.

The President also approved two bonuses at a cost of about EGP 8 billion. The first is a periodic bonus for employees addressed by the civil service law at 7% of the job wage, and the second is a special bonus for workers not addressed by the civil service law at 13% of the basic salary.

On the other hand, El Sisi ordered appointing 30,000 teachers annually for a period of 5 years in order to meet the needs of the education sector.

