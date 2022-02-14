ArabFinance: Th Egyptian Cabinet has approved a number of resolutions regarding the monthly minimum wages for state employees as well as incentives and bonuses, according to an official statement.

These decisions are set to be applied as of July 1st, the statement added.

Under the new resolutions, the overall value of the monthly minimum wages across all segments will be raised by EGP 300, with the public-sector overall minimum wage reaching EGP 2,700.

The Cabinet also approved financial allocations for new hirings in the sectors of education and Healthcare.

Thereby, the Cabinet has allocated an annual sum of EGP 1.8 billion for hiring 30,000 new teachers as part of a five-year plan aiming at hiring a total of 150,000 new teachers.

Moreover, the Cabinet has agreed upon the allocation of EGP 1.8 billion for hiring 30,000 doctors and nurses.

Additionally, an amount of EGP 500 million has been dedicated for the promotion of employees who fulfill the promotion requirements by June 30th.