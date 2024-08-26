Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet has approved an agreement between the Ministers of Finance and Education to raise the hourly rate for teachers working beyond their teaching quotas, as per a statement.

The approved rate is set at EGP 50 per additional class.

Additionally, the cabinet thumbed up raising the hourly rate for instructors who are graduates of teaching-qualified colleges to EGP 50 per hour from EGP 20.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).