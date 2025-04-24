Tunis - President Kais Saïed stressed the urgent need, at the stage Tunisia is going through, to break away from outdated perceptions and prioritise the social aspect, alongside fair taxation, to achieve the desired justice and equity.

This came during a meeting with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri and Finance Minister Michket Slama Khaldi at Carthage Palace on Wednesday, which focused on the general orientations of the 2026 Finance Bill.

"When justice prevails and the state reclaims its natural social role, stability follows, paving the way for inclusive, sustainable growth," the Head of State was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).