Egypt - Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib has discussed ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Egypt and China with the Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang, according to a statement.

During the meeting, El-Khatib invited China to expand joint work in strategic industries such as car manufacturing, batteries, and renewable energy.

He also stressed the significance of holding an annual Egypt-China Business Forum to help public and private sectors in both countries share ideas and build partnerships.

The minister mentioned that a high-level Chinese business delegation will visit Egypt in May to explore investment opportunities and form partnerships with Egyptian companies. This will support local industries and share technology and expertise.

El-Khatib highlighted Egypt’s strong position as a gateway to over 70 global markets thanks to its wide network of trade agreements, making it a strategic hub for investment and manufacturing.

For his part, Liqiang praised the strong economic ties between Egypt and China, welcoming El-Khatib’s upcoming visit to China.

He also confirmed his country’s interest in working with Egypt on modern technology, including 5G and satellite projects, within the Belt and Road Initiative and the BRICS group.

