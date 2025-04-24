Egypt - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Egypt’s economic growth to 3.8% for the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, up from a previous estimate of 3.6%, according to April’s World Economic Outlook Report.

Growth expectations for the upcoming FY 2025/2026 were also revised upward to 4.3%, compared to an earlier forecast of 4.1%.

As a further sign of an improving economic outlook, the IMF has adjusted its projections for the EGP’s exchange rate against the USD.

The average exchange rate for the current FY is expected to stand at EGP 49.9 per USD, a slight improvement from the previous forecast of EGP 50.6 per USD.

For the next FY, the EGP is expected to average around EGP 52.3 per USD, compared to the October 2024 forecast of EGP 54.9 per USD.

