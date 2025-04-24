The Egyptian government is set to impose a value-added tax (VAT) on sugar as of the next fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the analytical financial statement for the FY 2025/2026 draft budget currently under review by the House of Representatives.

The proposed budget allocates around EGP 443 million in anticipated revenue from the new VAT on sugar, a significant change from previous fiscal years, which recorded zero income under this category.

Sugar is currently exempted from VAT under Law No. 67 of 2016, which outlines a list of approximately 57 goods and services granted tax exemptions. These include basic commodities such as tea, coffee, baby milk, eggs, and bread.

