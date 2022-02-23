Addressing the Real Estate Future Forum on Feb. 23 in Riyadh, the minister asserted that the country has a human capacity development program to make Saudi citizens internationally competitive in the job market.

He noted that the real estate sector drives several other businesses, including building materials, sales, and the supply chain in general.

Some 1.95 million young Saudi nationals are working in real estate and related sectors, he said.

In 2021 alone, 400,000 Saudi nationals entered the labor market for the first time through the private sector, he added.

Al Rajhi also talked about the Saudi government's plan to localize six activities from the real estate sector, aimed at financing 40 percent of the salaries of Saudi nationals for a period of two years, with a maximum amount of SR2000 ($533).