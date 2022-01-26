DUBAI — Saudi Made pavilion, which is participating in the Arab Health Exhibition 2022 in Dubai, UAE, has embraced the signing of a joint agreement on Wednesday to localize the medical device industry and transfer medical technology to Saudi Arabia.



The joint agreement was signed between the Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company (DMSCO), and a number of international companies of leading countries boasting ofmedical industries.



The agreement was signed under the patronage of the Minister of Health Eng. Fahad Al-Jalajel and in the presence of the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) CEO Eng. Fahd Al-Shibl.



Another agreement was signed by the CEO of DMSCO, Mohamed Al-Faraj with 3 companies from Finland, Spain and China, in the field of medical manufacturing, technical solutions and health care.



It is noteworthy that the medical devices will be manufactured at the DMSCO’s factory in Sudair City for Industry and Businesses, which is considered as one of the most modern factories in its category in Saudi Arabia.



The agreement has come as a support for the efforts of "Saudi Made", which is one of the Saudi Export Development Authority initiatives and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP)



Additionally, it also seeks to attract investment in the industrial sector, as well as to develop the knowledge exchange aspect between national companies with their counterparts locally and internationally, as it will help to expand more opportunities with global markets for national products.