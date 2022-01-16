RIYADH: Saudi developer Knowledge Economic City has awarded a construction contract to build a bus station for its ongoing Madinah Gate development.

The contract, which costs SR48.9 million ($13 million) was awarded to Mohammed Al-Rashed Trading and Contracting company to build the station that will include retail shops, a bourse filing showed.

The station forms a major part of the Madinah Gate Project, which has two other important developments - a hotel and a mall.

Construction could take up to two years, the company said.

Madinah Gate is a vast redevelopment of land adjacent to the Haramain high-speed railway station in the city.

It will include a 4-star hotel and a bus station connected directly to the train station, a commercial and entertainment center with 23,000 square meters of leasable area containing 78 shops, 39 restaurants and cafes, two entertainment centers, a cinema with 800 seats, and 800 parking spaces.

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.