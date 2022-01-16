RIYADH: Saudi developer Knowledge Economic City has awarded a construction contract to build a bus station for its ongoing Madinah Gate development.

The contract, which costs SR48.9 million ($13 million) was awarded to Mohammed Al-Rashed Trading and Contracting company to build the station that will include retail shops, a bourse filing showed.

The station forms a major part of the Madinah Gate Project, which has two other important developments - a hotel and a mall.

Construction could take up to two years, the company said.

Madinah Gate is a vast redevelopment of land adjacent to the Haramain high-speed railway station in the city.

It will include a 4-star hotel and a bus station connected directly to the train station, a commercial and entertainment center with 23,000 square meters of leasable area containing 78 shops, 39 restaurants and cafes, two entertainment centers, a cinema with 800 seats, and 800 parking spaces.