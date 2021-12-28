PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: The board of Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) has approved to distribute cash dividends, equivalent to 2% of the capital, for the third quarter (Q3) of 2021.
The cash dividend distribution stands at 20 halalh per share, aggregating at a total value of SAR 12 million, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The entitlement date was set on Sunday, 2 January 2022.
It is noteworthy to mention that during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, SASCO posted a decrease of 34.6% year-on-year (YoY) in net profits after Zakat and tax to SAR 11.4 million, compared to SAR 17.45 million.
Source: Mubasher
