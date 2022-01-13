Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has been awarded a SAR 149.6 million ($40 million) five-year contract for the public bus transport project in Dammam City and Al-Qatif Governate.

The contract was announced on to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul).

SAPTCO announced in October that its losses narrowed to SAR 57 million in Q3 of 2021, down by 53 percent in compared to the same period in 2020.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

