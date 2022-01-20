PHOTO
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), a global leader in chemicals, plans to build a petrochemicals plant in the city of Jubail on the Gulf coast in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. This will be after a similar plant in South Korea starts production by year-end, CEO Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan told Asharq TV.
Al-Benyan added that the company views the Korean market as a launch pad to expand in Asia.
The announcement came as Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince held talks with the President of South Korea at the Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.
During their meeting, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Moon Jae-in reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them in all fields.
Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco said it had signed 10 agreements during a Saudi-Korean investment forum held in conjunction with the president's visit.-- TradeArabia News Service
Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.