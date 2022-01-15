Response Plus Holding (RPM), a leading provider of healthcare services in the UAE, has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation, a renowned business charter, Aviation Services, MRO and Aircraft Management company.

As per the deal, RPM will provide qualified manpower and equipment to manage Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) that include primary emergency response to remote and offshore locations, helicopter evacuation when needed and chartered inter-facility transfer by helicopter, said a statement from RPM.

The company is known for its long and proven expertise in the regional oil ad gas sector, both in onshore and offshore territories, focusing on managing and operating medical facilities and emergency ambulance services.

On the partnership deal, RPM CEO Major Tom Louis said: "It comes in line with RPMs overall strategy to expand and advance its operations through the introduction of innovative solutions that cater to a growing market need, especially in helicopter emergency services (HEMS) for multiple sectors in GCC."

A key Emirati firm, Falcon Aviation has built a solid reputation in the Emirati VIP charter business, providing invaluable support to the government of the UAE for over a decade.

It currently operates a fleet of 29 state-of-the-art helicopters and 6 corporate jets, including commercial aircrafts.

Louis pointed out that its tie-up with Falcon Aviation was an empowering opportunity for both the companies, as it will be able to further grow the group's respective offering by providing HEMS.

"While Falcon provides a modern fleet of state-of-the-art helicopters, we bring in our experts, expertise and cutting-edge equipment to ensure a premium, fast and efficient service in critical cases that require fast response based on our clients specific requirements," he added.-TradeArabia News Service