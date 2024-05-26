The third edition of Future Aviation Forum 2024 ended on a successful note in Riyadh with companies signing nearly 102 agreements mainly aimed at developing the air-transport system and enhancing the kingdom’s position as a global logistics centre.

The three-day forum was organised by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) under the slogan 'Elevating Global Connectivity.'

It was inaugurated by the Minister of Transport and Logistics and Chairman of the board of directors of GACA Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser in the presence of senior officials.

More than 8,500 experts and leaders of the global aviation sector, including 31 ministers and 77 leaders of civil aviation authorities from 130 countries, gathered to discuss and shape the future of aviation.

As part of the conference activities, Eng Al Jasser signed co-operation agreements and records of discussions within several agreements concluded by the Kingdom in air-transport services with Mozambique, Kiribati, the Kingdom of Eswatini, and Cambodia.

These agreements aim to develop the air-transport system and enhance the kingdom’s position as a global logistics center, aligning with the fundamental pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, it stated.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej signed a series of MoUs with Brunei, Darussalam, Grenada, Malawi, Lithuania, El Salvador, Uzbekistan and Romania in the field of air-transport services to strengthen cooperation and embody the strategic partnership in the field of developing the future and methods of modern aviation transport in the sector according to the regulations, laws and instructions in force in the countries.

He also signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC), aiming to develop cooperation between the two parties in the field of civil aviation.

After inking the strategic deals, Al Duailej said this year’s conference witnessed remarkable high-level participation.

Al Duailej also signed MOUs with several governments to enhance areas of cooperation.

The deal with the “Elm” company is to promote innovation by employing the latest technologies and artificial intelligence and develop human capital to improve operational processes.

The agreement with the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information is to enhance the use of geospatial information in advanced airspace applications, he explained.

The MoU with the Environment Fund is to cooperate in raising environmental awareness, promote environmentally friendly practices, and support research and innovation to achieve ecological sustainability, he added.

Also during the event, GACA president handed over the economic licence to the Saudi 'Jet Gourmet' company to provide on-board catering services at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

It was the second economic license for aircraft catering services to be granted after GACA announced the economic regulations for ground handling services and air freight services aimed at achieving a competitive environment and attracting investments.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).