UK-based Gama Aviation has announced that steady progress is being made on the new Business Aviation Centre coming up at Sharjah International Airport with the work on its 36,000-sq-m parking apron (the area of an airport where aircraft are parked, unloaded or loaded, refueled, boarded, or maintained) already completed.

Designed to facilitate a range of business jet types, helicopters and future eVTOL air systems, the Business Aviation Centre will besides the parking apron boast several key features including:

•A 14,000 sqm air-conditioned premium hangar.

•A world class VVIP terminal.

•Optimised fast access to the aircraft for owners and flight crew.

•Fast road connections to DIFC and Downtown and

•Enhanced in-house MRO capabilities.

In the interim, Gama Aviation’s existing facility at Sharjah International Airport remains open offering business jet travellers with significant operational advantages with a six-minute taxi time, zero slot restrictions and unrivalled connectivity to aircraft for passengers and flight crew.

Due to open in Q2, 2025, the facility will deliver extensive business aviation infrastructure to Sharjah International Airport, it added.

Tom Murphy, the Managing Director of FBO, at Gama Aviation, said: "We believe what we will offer in Sharjah will be unique to the other facilities available in the region. Over 40 years of operational experience has been synthesized into developing a Business Aviation Centre that offers a highly personal, tailored, experience to discerning owners, their travelling associates and flight crews."

"Sharjah was the location of the first airport in the UAE and we are working with our partners at the Airport Authority to position this facility as a key Business Aviation access point to the UAE for those who wish to travel with the utmost discretion," he stated.

Gama Aviation will be taking part in EBACE2024, the leading event in Europe for on-demand aviation and advanced air mobility, which opens in Geneva on May 28.

The exhibition, which runs until May 30, brings together innovators who are shaping the future of flight with business aviation leaders, government officials, manufacturers, flight department personnel, avionics firms, fractional providers, charter/lease brokers and all those involved in business aviation.

Group CEO Marwan Khalek said: "This project is a strategic focal point for us and is one of two major construction projects the group is undertaking to improve business aviation facilities at primary international airports."

"With this development we are proud to partner with the Sharjah Airport Authority and recognise the important role of the airport to support the significant developments in the emirate and as a gateway to Dubai and the northern Emirates," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).