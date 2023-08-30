Riyadh: Riyadh is set to host the exhibition and conference industry show Expo Expo MENA on September 10 under the auspices and supervision of the Saudi Conventions and Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA). It will be the first time the expo will be held outside of the United States.



Expo Expo MENA, organized by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), will feature the participation of over 100 exhibitors specializing in the field of presentations and conferences from various countries around the world.



It serves as a vast marketplace for showcasing and assessing the necessary requirements for planning and managing exhibitions and conferences in the coming years, offering a distinctive opportunity to explore the latest innovations in this field.



SCEGA acting CEO Amjad bin Essam Shaker emphasized that the exhibition and conference industry plays a vital role in economic expansion, as it possesses the ability to stimulate diverse economic sectors.



Shaker clarified that Expo Expo MENA serves as a platform for networking, idea sharing, and gaining a comprehensive understanding of the exhibitions and events domain.



"It also plays a role in showcasing the available opportunities and potential within the Kingdom, emphasizing its unique strengths that position it as an attractive hub for prominent international exhibitions," Shaker said.



With its first Middle Eastern edition, the Expo Expo MENA offers the opportunity for international decision-makers in the industry to convene in Riyadh and review investment opportunities within the Kingdom, thus bolstering the sector's growth and competitive edge by 2030.



Moreover, the exhibition aims to address clients' needs through practical solutions, enhance institutional perception, and effectively promote products and services within the exhibitions and conference sector.



The organizing company -- 1st Arabia for Tradeshows and Conferences – has invited institutions, companies, exhibitions/conferences officials, experts, and business leaders to participate by registering through the following online link: https://expoexpomena.com/expo-expo-mena./