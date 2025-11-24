This year's edition of Cityscape Global saw record participation with 577 top firms, including 265 international players showcasing the best in real estate development, urban planning, modern construction and sustainability solutions, during the four-day event at Malham, Riyadh.

It ended on a successful note with record-breaking SAR237 billion ($63 billion) in deals, thus reflecting the kingdom's growing position as a global hub for future real estate investment.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Majed Al Hogail, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Real Estate General Authority, affirmed that the exhibition's results indicate the strength of the Saudi real estate sector and the development of its investment environment.

He pointed out that the record transactions underscores the sector's reliability and attractiveness and the kingdom's progress in developing its real estate landscape and cities.

This achievement is a testament to the integrated efforts between government entities and the private sector and highlights the promising opportunities available to both domestic and international investors.

He underlined the wide variety of products showcased this year, ranging from residential and commercial real estate development projects to advanced digital solutions from proptech startups, including asset management and urban planning, as well as innovations in modern construction technologies.

The minister concluded that Cityscape reinforces the kingdom's position in shaping the cities of the future, noting that the partnerships established at the exhibition further enhance its growing role in developing a more competitive and sustainable real estate sector.

