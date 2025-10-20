Leading global energy leaders, investors, and innovators in the hydrogen sector along with senior government officials will be at the inaugural Hydrogen Arabia Summit & Exhibition in Riyadh in bid to drive the kingdom’s hydrogen economy by utilising global expertise, partnerships and trade.

To be held from December 8 to 9 at the Crowne Plaza Riyadh RDC, the debut Hydrogen Arabia evert will explore how hydrogen and carbon capture can accelerate Saudi Arabia's ambition to achieve its Vision 2030 and Net Zero 2060 goals.

It will also underscore the kingdom's flagship Circular Carbon Economy, launched during its G20 Presidency in 2020, which provides a comprehensive approach to emissions management while enabling cleaner, more stable energy systems.

Brought to the region by RX, organisers of the world-renowned World Hydrogen Summit, Hydrogen Arabia builds on global momentum to advance international hydrogen innovation and is aimed at positioning the kingdom as a hub for hydrogen leadership and clean energy collaboration.

The two-day summit features global and regional leaders, including the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena), Enowa-NEOM, Securing Energy for Europe GmbH (SEFE), Air Liquide, Hy24, Aramco Ventures and others, alongside an exhibition of breakthrough technologies and live demonstrations.

Over the course of two days of strategic dialogue and technology innovations, Saudi Arabia has committed over SAR1 trillion ($270 billion) to the power sector, with SAR880 billion ($235 billion) specifically allocated for renewable energy projects.

These investments, along with key initiatives such as the NEOM green hydrogen project and a $10 billion commitment from the Public Investment Fund to hydrogen initiatives, underscore the kingdom's determination to become a leading producer and exporter of hydrogen.

Vasyl Zhygalo, Managing Director, Middle East and Emerging Markets, RX, Hydrogen Arabia, said: "Hydrogen Arabia marks a significant milestone for us as we expand our global energy portfolio into Saudi Arabia, which is one of the most dynamic markets for clean energy transformation."

"This event will serve as a crucial platform for regional and international leaders to collaborate on advancing hydrogen and carbon capture solutions. It will also create new opportunities for investment, innovation, and long-term energy security. In doing so, the event will reinforce Saudi Arabia's position as a hub for sustainable energy and a key player in international hydrogen trade," he stated.

The Hydrogen Arabia summit will gather top decision-makers, government officials, investors and innovators to unlock the full potential of hydrogen.

The programme takes a comprehensive approach by integrating hydrogen and carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) within a single platform, delivering a clear, actionable roadmap for transforming Saudi Arabia’s energy landscape and positioning the kingdom as a global leader in clean energy.

An esteemed lineup of speakers from industry-leading organisations will address the most critical issues shaping the market. Discussions will highlight strategic investment opportunities, global demand and trade, certification frameworks, and the role of hydrogen in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, providing a framework for sustainable growth and international collaboration.

"The agenda for the Hydrogen Arabia Summit will gather regional and international leaders to explore how investment and policy can speed up the adoption of technology," stated Zhygalo.

"By concentrating on practical pathways for hydrogen and CCUS, the discussions in Riyadh aim to produce outcomes that promote both industry growth and global trade," he stated.

In addition to the conference sessions, the showcase will feature groundbreaking technologies, innovation demonstrations, and a carefully selected group of vendors. This will provide participants with direct insights into the practical solutions that are shaping the hydrogen economy, said the organisers.

The integrated format of Hydrogen Arabia creates a unique platform for both strategic discussions and real-world applications, bringing together decision-makers from across the entire energy value chain, they added.

