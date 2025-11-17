Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA) has announced record growth in the Kingdom’s business events infrastructure, with a 32% year-on-year increase in capacity across 923 accredited venues.

The capacity increase reflects investment growth in the Kingdom’s events sector in line with Vision 2030 tourism and event sector priorities, driving an exhibition space increase of 320 per cent since 2018 to 300,520 square meters.

The figures were released in SCEGA’s event infrastructure snapshot, highlighting capacity growth across the Kingdom’s Provinces as new tourism destinations are opened to the world.

Riyadh, Makkah and the Eastern Province accounted for 75 per cent of capacity, led by Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre (70,000 sq. m), the Jeddah Superdome (34,000 sq. m) and the Dhahran Expo Centre (25,600 sq. m).

Other provinces establishing exhibition centres include Madinah (King Salman International Conference Centre), AlUla (Maraya Hall), Asir (King Khalid University Conference Centre and Najran (Prince Mishaal Exhibition Centre).

Saudi Arabia’s business event sector opportunities will be showcased to more than 2,000 global event leaders at the International Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Summit between 26-27 November in Riyadh.

The second edition of the event will provide attendees with unparalleled access to the world’s fastest-growing business events sector.

“Saudi Arabia is creating unprecedented growth and opportunities for the business events sector, as Vision 2030 delivers a golden decade of events including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034,” said Fahd Al-Rasheed, IMS host and Chairman of SCEGA during his panel at TOURISE

“The International MICE Summit will bring together decision-makers from across Saudi Arabia’s provinces including newly established destination management organisations, to collaborate with global event leaders and support Saudi tourism’s 2030 target of welcoming 150 million visitors” added Al-Rasheed.

Saudi Arabia achieved its initial 2030 tourism target of 100 million visitors seven years ahead of schedule, prompting the target to be revised upward to 150 million visitors. The Kingdom welcomed 60.9 million visitors—both local and international—in the first half of 2025, with total tourism spending crossing SAR 161.4 billion ($43 billion).

The two-day IMS25 programme will feature Ministers, private sector CEOs and commercial announcements in a range of settings, including innovation clusters, a future MICE leaders’ platform, and a celebration gala dinner. -TradeArabia News Service

