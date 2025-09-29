Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference from September 30 to October 2 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders, policymakers and experts in rail, transport and infrastructure.

The 2025 event, themed ''Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity," will feature more than 24 ministers and delegations, 200 exhibitors from 14 sectors – including 70 first-time participants – and companies with a combined annual turnover of over $140 billion.

Organisers expect over 20,000 visitors from 100 countries across three days.

Participants include more than 11 national rail operators, including Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Korea Railways Corporation, India Railways, East Japan Railways, ONCF Chad, Afghanistan Railways, Jordan Hejaz Railway, Renfe Operadora, and Keolis.

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said the event highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue on transport, infrastructure and logistics.

The strong momentum from the inaugural Global Rail 2024 and said this year’s edition would continue driving innovation and integration across transport systems, it stated.

International pavilions from the UK, Spain, Poland, India, Jordan, Germany, Austria, Korea and Qatar will showcase projects and opportunities.

The exhibition will also host an international projects pavilion, highlighting billion-dollar infrastructure plans and investment opportunities from eight countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, Kenya, Paraguay, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

A dedicated finance pavilion will connect developers, OEMs, operators, and financiers, featuring eight banks and financial institutions.

The event will celebrate the second edition of the Global Rail Innovation Award, a flagship initiative offering an AED1 million grant to accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility, and logistics.

