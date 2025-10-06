Multi-million dollar deals were announced during Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress which closed in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on October 2.

The 6th edition of the event, under the patronage of the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, Saleh Al-Jasser, was visited by Prince Saud bin Naif Al Saud, Governor of the Eastern Province.

He spoke on Saudi Arabia’s outstanding growth in the maritime and logistics sectors under the guidance of Saudi Vision 2030, and its role as a leader in the Middle East which led the way to flurry of important announcements including a Bahri order for six geared ultramax dry bulk carriers to be built at International Maritime Industries (IMI) in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia, for a price of SAR 762 million ($206 million).

The ships are slated for delivery in batches between 2028 and 2029.

The order is Saudi Arabia’s first large shipbuilding project and advances an industrial localisation programme kickstarted in late 2017 with the formation of IMI, a joint venture between Aramco, Lamprell, Bahri, and Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Bahri owns 19.9% of IMI.

The yard currently undertakes rig construction and builds smaller vessels such as barges; the 62,823 dwt bulkers will be a step up in complexity and scale in its shipbuilding output.

Bahri said the ships have been designed with operational flexibility in mind, targeting niche trades by using their cranes to access ports with limited infrastructure.

Ahmed Al-Subaey, CEO of Bahri, said: “This agreement marks a strategic milestone for Bahri and a defining moment for the maritime industry in the Kingdom.

“Through our partnership with IMI to launch the first large-scale national shipbuilding program, we are not only modernising our fleet but also laying the foundations for a sustainable and globally competitive maritime sector. The construction of these new carriers will enable us to expand and elevate our service level into strategic markets, enhance the resilience of supply chains, and deliver long-term value to our customers and stakeholders, fully aligned with the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.”

On day one, class society, ABS, launched the Saudi Arabia Technology Center dedicated to industry-leading work on smart systems, robotics, AI and advanced digital technologies.

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer said: “We are witnessing unprecedented technology innovation in our industry, and this center will help ensure the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is at the cutting edge of maritime research and talent development. Access to ABS’ advanced technology resources combined with the region’s flourishing technology ecosystem means this center will serve as an important tool for collaboration and play a leading role in shaping the Kingdom’s maritime future.”

The Transport General Authority (TGA) has played a central role in the development of the center.

“The launch of the ABS Technology Center in Dammam reflects the Kingdom’s vision to embrace innovation, strengthen safety, and develop future generations of Saudi maritime professionals. Through collaborations like this, Saudi Arabia is reinforcing its leadership role in the global maritime industry,” said Yousef Al Dossary, General Manager of Maritime Environment and Safety, TGA.

Also announced on the Main Stage were strategic agreements including between TGA with MASAR, MACNA, SAPTCO and Uber to launch marine transport on the eastern coast; a localisation agreement between IMI and Kongsberg and IMI with ARO Drilling.

In his Day 1 welcoming address, Chris Morley, Group Event Director, Maritime & Logistics, Informa Markets said: “Our partnerships with our founding strategic partners Bahri, Main Partners TGA and MAWANI, and strategic partners Aramco have helped accelerate this gathering from a modest 500 attendees at our first edition, to our expected attendance this year of more than 10,000 maritime & logistics leaders from more than 90 countries.”

Saudi Maritime & Logistics Congress continued at Dhahran Expo in Dammam until October 2, pairing the ongoing international exhibition with a packed day two agenda across two stages focusing on practical solutions and future trends, with sessions designed to foster collaboration and innovation. Subjects include Workforce Development: Building the Next Generation of Maritime Professionals, and Regulatory Compliance in Maritime Logistics, a discussion on navigating the complex regulatory landscape, with insights into international standards and best practices for compliance.

