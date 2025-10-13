Expo 2030 Riyadh officially received the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) flag during the closing ceremony of Expo 2025 Osaka, marking the formal transfer of host city responsibilities to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the beginning of preparations for the next World Expo.

The handover, accepted by Eng. Ibrahim Alsultan, Minister of State and CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, symbolizes the start of Saudi Arabia’s journey toward hosting a global event under the theme “Foresight for Tomorrow.” The theme aligns closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 transformation agenda, emphasizing innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development.

Senior Saudi representatives attending the ceremony included Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning, and Dr. Ghazi Binzagr, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Japan, underscoring national commitment and readiness at both government and city levels.

“At the conclusion of Expo 2025 Osaka, the handover of the flag to Riyadh represents a significant milestone in the Kingdom’s journey toward hosting the world at Expo 2030,” Eng. Alsultan said.

“This moment marks the official countdown to an unprecedented edition of the world’s most prominent exhibition. It also reflects the Kingdom’s unified efforts, supported by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to deliver a world-class experience that showcases Saudi Arabia’s leadership in global cooperation and innovation.”

Eng. Talal AlMarri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company, said: “This milestone moves us firmly into delivery mode. Expo 2030 Riyadh will set new global benchmarks in sustainability, creativity, and inclusivity. It will be more than a gathering of nations — it will be a living legacy and a platform for action for the Kingdom and the world.”

Earlier in the week, Expo 2030 Riyadh Company hosted the “From Osaka to Riyadh” cultural showcase on 10 October at the Expo Arena Matsuri, attracting over 15,000 visitors and highlighting Saudi Arabia’s event management capabilities ahead of 2030.

Throughout Expo 2025 Osaka, the company engaged with participating nations through workshops and bilateral meetings to understand priorities and objectives for the upcoming Expo.

The Saudi Pavilion concluded Expo Osaka with record-breaking attendance, welcoming over 3 million visitors — the highest in its history.

Expo 2030 Riyadh will run from 1 October 2030 to 31 March 2031, expecting more than 42 million visits from 197 countries and 29 international organizations. Spanning over 6 million square meters across five thematic zones, the event will explore solutions for a sustainable and inclusive future.

After the Expo, the site will transform into a permanent Global Village, leaving a lasting legacy for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the world.

