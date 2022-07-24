The UAE’s two largest e-commerce players amazon.ae and noon.com are running major sales with discounts up to 80 per cent to shoppers on a wide range of products.

Noon.com is running Big Yellow Sale from July 23 to 29 July, offering shoppers savings of up to 80 per cent off thousands of products as well as money-saving bank offers at checkout.

Electronics and smartphone prices will be slashed by up to 60 per cent across major brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, and Xiaomi smartphones, smartwatches, laptops and audio devices.

Prices have been slashed up to 80 per cent off top fashion brands and up to 70 per cent off the latest sunglasses and watches. Discounts have been offered on perfumes and beauty products that suit all budgets.

Amazon.ae has released thousands of deals for Prime members in the UAE on July 23 and 24, offering discounts on electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and more.

With savings across local and international brands including Samsung, Bose, Lego, Anne Klein, Philips, Hugo Boss, Black+Decker, Nutricook, Sony, and more, there are deals for all members to enjoy this Prime Day, including deals from Amazon US and UK.

Stefano Martinelli, GCC retail director, Amazon, said Prime Day remains the most exciting time for members. “Complete with thousands of deals for members to enjoy across two full days, this year we have more deals than ever across local and international brands, with even deeper discounts to be had working with our Mastercard and ADCB banking partners,” he said.

The e-commerce giant offers up to 46 per cent discount on select smartphones; 40 per cent on select earbuds, earphones, headphones, soundbars, and portable Bluetooth speakers; up to 30 per cent on select tablets; and up to 17 per cent on select digital camera.

It’s also offering between 10 to 65 per cent savings on select VR headsets, gaming laptops, L-shaped gaming desks, select wireless controllers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, dehumidifiers and air purifiers, refrigerators, ovens, pressure cookers, and air fryers, and select cooking sets.

In addition, 10 to 69 per cent discount is offered on beauty, health, self-care, fashion, sports and fitness products, books, electronic scooters and strollers.

