SHARJAH: The 49th edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), organised by the Sharjah Expo Centre with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be held from 23rd-27th March.

More than 300 leading local and international exhibitors, alongside major gold and diamond brands, are taking part in the exhibition.

Expo Centre Sharjah has finalised all preparations for the event, which will present a unique edition featuring the finest jewellery, latest trends and products, special deals and accessories.

"The remarkable participation the exhibition is seeing, whether from the local and international exhibitors or the newly joined companies, is a testament to the outstanding status of the event at all levels," said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

He pointed out that WJMES provides a perfect platform to sign deals, forge partnerships, and explore investment opportunities and its vital role in revitalising the gold market across Sharjah and the UAE.

Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show opens its doors to visitors on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2 pm to 10 pm and on Fridays from 3 pm to 10 pm.