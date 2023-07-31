Unilever, the distributor of "ekaterra" products, has affirmed that all of its "Lipton" products available in the Middle East are completely safe and fit for consumption.

“The company assures that any infestation issue, limited to the island of La Réunion, a French department in the Indian Ocean, affecting some products stored in the "Le Port" warehouses, does not have any impact on any other region worldwide,” a statement said.

In a comprehensive clarification, the company emphasised its commitment to the highest standards of quality and safety. It highlighted that the safety and quality of its tea products are among its top priorities.

Unilever continues to conduct rigorous inspections and impose strict controls to ensure the safety, ensuring that healthy and sound products reach consumers, it said.

“Upon the discovery of some products stored in the Le Port warehouses being affected by the Tobacco beetle, the company immediately informed the relevant authorities. Subsequently, it initiated investigations and took a series of prompt and practical measures to address the issue. These measures included quarantining all affected products stored in the warehouses, halting deliveries to stores, and disposing of contaminated products according to established protocols,” the statement said.

The company stated: "Comprehensive examinations of our primary supply chains have shown them to be completely free from any insect infestations. We are working directly and diligently with our logistics service providers to identify the root cause of the incident and implement strict measures to prevent any recurrence in the future."

