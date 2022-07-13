Cairo - Egypt's Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee (FAPC) has decided to raise fuel prices for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022.

As of 13 July, the price of octane 80 increased to EGP 8 per litre, while the per-litre prices of octane 92 and octane 95 reached EGP 9.25 and EGP 10.75, respectively, according to a statement published by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

Meanwhile, FAPC has increased diesel fuel for the first time since November 2019 to record EGP 7.25 per liter.

The per-tonne price of industrial-use mazut rose by EGP 400 to EGP 5,000, while mazut prices will remain unchanged for electricity and food industries.

The higher fuel prices were attributed to the sharp movements of global oil prices following the Ukrainian crisis and the value of the Egyptian pound against the US dollar.

