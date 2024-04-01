Saudi Arabia - Apsco, a leading provider of high-quality fuels and lubricants, proudly announces the opening of its inaugural service station on King Abdulaziz Road in Jeddah.

This event marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion, perfectly aligning with Apsco's strategy to elevate service quality and support Saudi Vision 2030.



Mohammed Ali Alireza, Managing Director of Apsco, emphasized the company's dedication to redefining service stations by setting new standards for quality and sustainability.

He highlighted the significant role these stations will play in supporting the Kingdom's growth in travel, tourism, and creating employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.



Dr. Azzam Qari, CEO of Apsco Fuels & Lubes, along with Mr. Mohammed Alattas, General Manager of Retail at Apsco, showcased the station's modern and inclusive services.

These include forthcoming EV charging stations and digital solutions, demonstrating Apsco's commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability.

This initiative not only addresses today's needs but also paves the way for future advancements in the sector.

