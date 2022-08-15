UAE - Chinese auto brand Chery plans to make UAE foray soon with its latest range of models by the end of this year, the company said.

In a statement, the Chinese company said it is going to upgrade its latest products and will soon launch the PRO series worldwide and introduce Tiggo8 Pro Max, Tiggo7 Pro Max and several other new models to the UAE market.

“We are in talks with several leading automotive groups in the UAE and plans to enter market with a new range of models,” according to the statement.

Chery recently launched its PRO series in global markets including East European, Chile, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, boosting its sales globally. It posted record total sales of 961,926 units last year, up 31.7 per cent. The sales number also included exports of 269,154 units, up 136.3 per cent, ranking first among Chinese passenger vehicle exporters for the 19th consecutive year.

"PRO Technology brings an advanced intelligent experience thanks to the ultra-clear central control screen, remote start, 360-degree panoramic imaging, wireless charging and other technology configurations that surpass those of equivalents, giving consumers an intelligent driving experience beyond expectations,” the statement said.

The surge in Chery's global sales shows the global popularity of the all-new PRO models. Besides, Chery has continued invest in new model products of the “Max” series, which will further increase the product competitiveness to reach customers’ expectations even beyond.

“Currently, we have successfully launched all new Tiggo8 PRO Max, the flagship SUV model in all GCC markets including Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar. As the most intelligent SUV, Tiggo8 PRO Max is optioned with voice control system in both Arabic and English, Advanced Driving Assist System (ADAS) including EAB, BSD, ACC etc, also with AWD system on 2.0TGDI power which can bring more than 250HP experience. Next step we will bring this all new model to the UAE market before the end of year 2022 to allow our customers in the UAE to witness and experience at the earliest,” said Peng Chen, country director, Chery Middle East.

He said Tiggo8 PRO Max will be followed by other new models such as Tiggo7 Pro Max and Arrizo Sedan models.

Chery is an innovation-driven automobile company. With all models mentioned above, it is confirmed that Chery will further develop the PHEV powertrain for the GCC markets leading the road into the new energy mobility solutions.

With the Chery PRO Max upcoming launch in UAE, it will give all customers in the market a new choice with more attractive and intelligent driving experience for both SUV and Sedan models.

