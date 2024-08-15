Industry and Commerce Minister Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro has announced plans to make it easier for businesses to operate online.

The kingdom is expanding its ‘Sijili’ platform, which allows companies to set up virtual shops without needing a physical address. The move is designed to support entrepreneurs and small businesses, and to create more jobs.

Under new rules, 71 types of businesses can now operate through Sijili, up from 41 previously. The government says this will help diversify the economy and boost growth.

Minister Fakhro said: “We are committed to creating a business-friendly environment that supports innovation and creativity. Sijili is a key part of this, making it easier for people to start and grow their own businesses.”

The government says the changes are in response to growing demand from Bahraini entrepreneurs.

Sijili was first launched in 2016 and has been updated several times since then.