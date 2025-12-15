Leading UAE-based developer Union Properties has officially broken ground on Mirdad, its flagship project being set up at a total investment of AED2 billion ($544 million) in Dubai Motor City, the company’s second landmark development in the area.

Spanning 356,931 sq ft, Mirdad will encompass 1,087 units, including a limited number of luxury lofts and elegantly styled apartments that offer natural light, panoramic views and smart design.

Furthermore, its residents will have access to over 26 curated indoor and outdoor amenities, ensuring a holistic lifestyle experience.

The development will feature smart building technologies, green spaces and EV charging stations with 647 parking space out of 1,294 equipped with chargers, along with energy-efficient facades and materials.

This milestone underscores Union Properties’ renewed growth strategy, centered on innovative master planning, architectural excellence, and wellness-driven urban living.

Comprising four elegantly designed towers, Mirdad embodies Union Properties’ vision for modern, connected and sustainable living that fosters a true sense of community and belonging.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior Union Properties officials including its Chairman Mohamed Fardan Ali Al Fardan, Vice Chairman Abdul Wahab Al Halabi, CEO Eng. Amer Khansaheb, thus highlighting a shared commitment to creating harmonious community spaces that inspire residents and elevate everyday experiences.

The enabling works for ‘Mirdad’ will include the excavation of 446,000 cu m of soil and a 716-m-long shoring boundary, laying the groundwork for the project’s next phase of construction.

The project is strategically located in the heart of Motor City amid popular retail and leisure destinations, as well as two upcoming public park projects. It is also strategically located between Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport, making it an ideal choice for residents and investors seeking urban convenience, lifestyle appeal and long-term returns.

Set for completion in Q4 2028, Mirdad is guided by a philosophy of architectural excellence and sustainable design, standing as a testament to Union Properties’ enduring commitment to advancing Dubai’s vision for future-ready, liveable communities.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

