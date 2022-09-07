UAE - Danube Properties, the UAE-based affordable housing pioneer, has appointed Naresco Contracting as the main contractor for the construction of the AED475 million ($129 million) Skyz Tower.

A Mediterranean-themed high-rise residential tower with elegantly-designed apartments, retail outlets and recreational facilities, Skyz will be developed on a 67,837.39 sq ft plot of land at Arjan, close to the Miracle Garden with easy access to Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway. As per the contract, Naresco Contracting will construct and deliver Skyz Project by the end of Q3 2024.

The tower overlooks Miracle Garden, Arabian Ranches and Motor city communities. The affordable homes come with Danube Properties’ trend-setting 1% payment plan that helps middle income tenants and end-users to easily acquire their dream homes.

8,272 residential unit portfolio

Danube Properties current development portfolio involves 8,272 residential units, with a combined development value exceeding AED5.65 billion. It has so far delivered 4,556 units with a combined sales value of AED3.63 billion-nearly two-thirds of the entire portfolio value.

“As a customer-centric and delivery-focused developer, today we are announcing the appointment of the main contractor for Sky tower that reinforces our commitment to deliver homes to our customers on time and with the right quality,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said.

“A property developer’s credibility depends on timely delivery of the project and as per quality. We are very conscious of our commitment to our customers-our biggest stakeholders. Since entering the real estate business, we have been delivering projects on time and on quality."

Timely delivery

“Naresco Contracting has previously constructed our projects and delivered on time. This time also, we have put our trust on them to deliver the project on time-to our satisfaction.”

Naresco Contracting, a Dubai-based construction company with 36 years of legacy in the construction industry, has delivered 129 projects while 20 more are at various stages of construction. It currently has more than 4,500 employees on payroll and vast group of companies actively involved in their construction business. It had successfully delivered a number of projects for Danube Properties, including Glit 1, 2 and 3 and Miraclz.

Abdulla Abdulkarim AlArif, Chairman of Naresco Contracting, says: “We are very pleased to be working with Danube Properties for the construction of the Skyz Tower, after successfully delivering a number of residential projects to them. It’s a new feather in our cap.

“The award of this contract reflects our client’s renewed trust in our work. We are known as a quality-conscious contractor with a reputation of on-time delivery of projects and achieving client’s satisfaction.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).