UAE-based developer Arada has announced its first expansion outside its home UAE market with the opening of its new office in the Sydney suburb of Pyrmont.

Valued at AED6 billion ($1.63 billion), Arada’s extended pipeline of projects will aim to contribute towards urban renewal required to address the current housing shortage in Australia’s most populous city.

Adding over 2,500 homes to the Sydney housing market, sales and construction for Arada’s initial projects will begin in 2025. With significant land holdings, the sites will deliver extensive commercial and retail components, providing significant employment opportunities in the local community stated the developer.

Since inception, Arada has been led by its Australian-born Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, who is also spearheading the Australian operations and business growth.

"Launching in Australia marks a pivotal moment for Arada as we continue to realise our vision of integrated residential communities that help people lead happier, healthier and more meaningful lives," stated Alkhoshaibi.

"Arada is passionate about delivering activated precincts that deliver a community-based approach to housing supply. Our initial projects in Sydney are strategically located within growth corridors, aligning with local government initiatives to expand housing near transport hubs and minimizing strain on existing infrastructure," he noted.

"With a strong financial position, an impressive track record and a dedicated local team, we are poised to make a positive impact on our future residents and the communities we serve," he added.

In Australia, Arada will continue to deliver high-quality, diverse housing options that offer innovative facilities and amenities, alongside events and activations for residents and their friends to enjoy in the surrounding area.

The Emirati developer said all its developments in Australia will feature premium amenities including green spaces, retail outlets and its own fitness and wellbeing offering, Wellfit, which focuses on providing active, healthy living for the whole family via state-of-the-art facilities.

It has partnered with globally renowned architecture practice Woods Bagot to design and deliver its vision to the Australian market, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).