Sobha Realty has launched another master-planned mixed-use development — Sobha Hartland II — during the second day of Cityscape Dubai.

The iconic project, which is located at a very strategic location in the vicinity of Sobha Hartland, sprawls over a eight million square feet area. It is comprised of 90 acres of greens and open spaces, offering five- to six-bedroom villas, and one- to four-bedroom apartments which boasts of uber-luxurious living inside a private gated community.

"The project is expected to be completed in 2025. Delivery for villas and apartments is expected to commence in the second and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively," according to a Sobha Realty statement on Tuesday.

P.N.C. Menon, founder and chairman of Sobha Group, said the project is being constructed with finesse and quality, strictly adhering to top-quality standards and sustainable practices.

"At Sobha Realty, we offer our customers the highest standards of living with a host of lifestyle amenities, and I believe that our new project will attract a plethora of investors and residents,” he said.

Menon said Dubai has positioned itself as one of the leading luxury real estate markets in the world and attracts investors from across the globe.

"Our goal has been to keep pace with the steady momentum of the real estate market and the economy, and we further ensure that our operations are sustainable, in order to contribute to the UAE’s vision of achieving a clean and green future,” he said.

Sobha Hartland II is just seven to 10 minutes away from Burj Khalifa and downtown, with magnificent views of the Ras Al Khor wildlife sanctuary and Burj Khalifa. It features state-of-the-art lifestyle amenities, including clubhouse, religious facilities, school, a crystal lagoon with waterfront retail outlets, a community retail centre, amongst others.

The villas also houses a private central water body with a beach edge, adding to the beauty of the project. Over 8,000 trees would be planted in the community , with over 50 per cent of the community area dedicated to greens and open spaces.

Francis Alfred, managing director of Sobha Realty, said the Sobha Hartland II is a testament to our dedication to provide our clients with the best and sustainable living standards and a host of luxury lifestyle amenities.

"We have integrated latest technological innovations across the project and expect this master plan to be one of the most sought-after residential properties in the Emirate. We operate with an aim to attract local and global investors through our unique and top-quality offerings, and we strive to continue raising the quality benchmark for the luxury real estate segment,” Alfred said.

On Monday, the developer launched ‘Sobha One’ – five interconnected towers with one- to four-bedroom apartments and two- to four-bedroom duplexes. The group expects its sales to jump one-third to Dh12 billion next year, driven by an increase in population and the UAE’s status as the safest country.

