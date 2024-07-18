Sobha Realty, a leading real estate developer in the region, has entered into an agreement with Umm Al Quwain Properties for the launch of a luxury real estate project on the Al Siniya Island in the northern emirate.

The project, Sobha Siniya Island, aims to offer its residents a private waterfront neighbourhood, a peaceful community living, designated zones for non-motorised and motorised water vehicles, in sum ultra-luxury living experience amidst nature and eco-friendly amenities.

It boasts a range of unique amenities, such as a family golf course, floating pavilion, event halls, helix bridge, light and water show, white sand beaches, mangrove and tide trail, fiesta square, community centre, eco park and a play zone.

The agreement was signed in the presence of HH Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain at Al Diwan Al Amiri by Sheikh Mansour bin Ibrahim Al Mualla, Managing Director of Umm Al Quwain Properties, and PNC Menon, Chairman and Founder of Sobha Group.

Furthermore, the development of the project will prioritise the preservation of natural wildlife and archaeological sites. The island boasts strong biodiversity with varied flora and fauna, dense mangroves and a healthy wildlife and sea-life, that can offer a unique living experience amidst nature for the residents.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Sheikh Rashid reiterated Umm Al Quwain government’s dedication to fostering sustainable developments that enables to preserve natural heritage while promoting ubiquitous growth.

He pointed out that this collaboration with Sobha Realty exemplifies the government’s efforts and vision to integrate modern amenities into Umm Al Quwain’s pristine natural environment.

Al Siniya Island, he stated, will not only provide residents with a luxurious and tranquil lifestyle but also highlight Al Siniya Island’s rich biodiversity and historical significance.

"We look forward to the completion of this seminal project, which is poised to enhance the prosperity of our community," he added.

On the strategic tieup, Menon said: "For us at Sobha Realty, developing a project of this magnitude marks a remarkable milestone in our journey, highlighting our steadfast dedication to innovation, sustainability and luxury."

"By collaborating with the UAQ government, we seek to transform this natural sanctuary into an uber-luxe destination offering an unparalleled living experience. Our goal is to develop Sobha Siniya Island as a testament to the seamless blend of modern luxury with the island’s rich biodiversity and historical heritage," he added.

Group Co-chairman Ravi Menon said: "The project will combine luxury living with the peaceful environment of the island, surrounded by tranquil blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, and lush, non-polluted landscapes."

"Siniya Island presents an exceptional opportunity for residents to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with modern amenities and efficient solutions. Our project is a testament to Sobha Realty’s commitment towards innovation and sustainable development that preserves and nurtures the local habitat," he noted.

Managing Director Francis Alfred said: "Sobha Siniya Island, being our first venture outside Dubai, we are not just seeking to offer a new residential area, but also provide an integrated modern lifestyle set amid nature and history of the island. It is our belief that this project will set a new industry benchmark in the luxury real estate segment of the UAE through its combination of a peaceful environment, luxury and environmental responsibility."

"Sobha Realty strives to offer living spaces that exceed the expectations of our customers, while ensuring the preservation of the environment and rich heritage of the island," he stated.

Located minutes away from Al Marjan Island, the project will offer seamless connectivity through a motorable causeway bridge. It will also facilitate accessibility through marine travel along the coast of the Arabian Gulf.

The project’s strategic position in proximity to key locations increases its appeal as a regional destination, he added.

