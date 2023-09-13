Construction is underway on a new entertainment destination in the Saudi Arabian city of Yanbu, with an investment value of 1.1 billion Saudi Arabia riyals ($293 million), spearheaded by Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN).

The company, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the kingdom’s state-backed Public Investment Fund (PIF), has awarded the contract to a joint venture (JV) between Al Bawani Co. Ltd and UCC Saudi, to transform the seafront promenade on Al Nawras Island.

According to a company statement, SEVEN Yanbu will be home to a carnival-themed family entertainment centre, with other attractions including a clip ‘n’ climb facility providing 30 climbing challenges for both adults and children. The venue will also house a junior family entertainment centre, a 10-screen cinema, a 10-lane bowling experience, an indoor golf course, as well as local and international retail and dining experiences.

The project has been designed by global architecture firm Gensler, which will draw inspiration from the city’s heritage on the Red Sea coast.

SEVEN Yanbu is designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm. The architectural form of SEVEN’s entertainment destination is inspired by the city’s heritage as a historic port located on the Kingdom’s western Red Sea coast. The design is a celebration of water, with elements of the beach and the sea threaded throughout.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations across Saudi Arabia, with the company recently announcing breaking ground in Al Hamra district of Riyadh and Tabuk.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Daniel Luiz)

bindu.rai@lseg.com