Saudi Arabia - Ajdan, a leading Saudi developer, has announced the sales launch of the residential units within the first phase of its mixed-use development - Infiniti - which will come up at Al Khobar in the kingdom's Eastern Province.

Overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the stunning project’s residential core comprises three towers - of 35, 40 and 45 floors respectively.

In its entirety, Infiniti will cover more than 45,000 sq m area, becoming Al Khobar’s lifestyle destination of choice.

At the foot of the three residential towers - which will be connected by an infinity pool - there will be open-air, luxury retail space covering fashion, fine and premium dining options, and entertainment elements.

Infiniti’s design builds on the success of Ajdan’s renowned Ajdan Waterfront destination in Khobar, which has been a local hotspot since 2019.

The Phase I, which will see 142 units being built across 35 floors of the first tower in addition to the commercial space, is set for completion in 2025.

Speaking on the launch, CEO Mohammed Abdulmohsen AlOtaibi said: "Reaching this milestone for Infiniti’s residential component is a huge moment for Ajdan, as we continue to work to elevate Al Khobar and bring an unparalleled, integrated lifestyle destination to life."

"Infiniti represents a unique value proposition, not only for potential residents - but also investors looking for an opportunity that will generate solid return on investment," he added.

Infiniti’s architecture and project delivery is led by a world-class architecture firm and represents a new type of opportunity for the Eastern Province—delivered to an international standard.

Residential units in Stage One will be available in three sizes: one-bedroom (101 sq m), two-bedroom (106 sq m) and three-bedroom units (210 sq m). There will also be more than 300 parking spaces to equip the 142 residences in Tower 1 alone, said Ajdan in its statement.

In addition to sublime rooms with views over the Eastern seaboard, Infiniti’s residences will be equipped with best-in-class amenities including a lounge, swimming pool and gym. The area at the foot of the towers will be landscaped to create spaces where residents can relax, swim and spend time with family and friends.

Al Khobar is a growing destination for visitors from across the GCC, especially with those looking to soak up the atmosphere on the vibrant Corniche or go fishing, scuba diving and take part in water sports, stated AlOtaibi.

Perfect for families and young professionals, the corniche also hosts bike paths, picnic spots and an abundance of green spaces.

The north side of the corniche is also home to the iconic Khobar Water Tower—oﬅen recognised as the Eastern Province’s top tourist a﬙raction, he added.

